Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $640.00.

RDWWF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Redrow in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Redrow from GBX 380 ($4.67) to GBX 400 ($4.91) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Redrow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Redrow Stock Performance

Shares of RDWWF stock opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

