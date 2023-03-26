Radio Caca Price Down 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $63.88 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $325.95 or 0.01187118 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004269 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $415.71 or 0.01514034 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019268 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 331,047,171,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.