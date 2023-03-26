QUINT (QUINT) Price Tops $1.30

QUINT (QUINT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last week, QUINT has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $1.61 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUINT token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00004682 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.38 or 0.00332302 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,226.08 or 0.25992346 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010153 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT’s launch date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here. QUINT’s official website is quint.io.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

