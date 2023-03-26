QUASA 1-Day Volume Hits $633.74 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 18% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $633.74 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUASA has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025679 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00030077 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018349 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003604 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000151 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00199839 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,546.33 or 1.00019203 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000118 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00159084 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $220.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

