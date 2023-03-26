Qiagen (QGEN) versus Its Peers Financial Comparison

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) is one of 281 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Qiagen to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Qiagen and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiagen 0 0 0 0 N/A Qiagen Competitors 992 4008 11023 170 2.64

As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 84.25%. Given Qiagen’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Qiagen has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiagen 19.76% 16.45% 8.71% Qiagen Competitors -5,091.41% -117.92% -38.36%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Qiagen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Qiagen has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiagen’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, suggesting that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Qiagen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Qiagen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Qiagen and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Qiagen $2.14 billion $423.21 million 25.08 Qiagen Competitors $761.48 million $105.45 million -2.52

Qiagen has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Qiagen is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Qiagen beats its competitors on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis. Its bioinformatics software and knowledge bases interpret data to report relevant, actionable insights. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996, and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

