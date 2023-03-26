PotCoin (POT) Price Down 49.6% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $222,867.59 and $331.01 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 49.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00334816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00020784 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000701 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008868 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000652 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00015875 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000222 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,219,942 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

