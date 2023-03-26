Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 126,057 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 126,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,723,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 57.8% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $73.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.48.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 88.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

