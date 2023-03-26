Pocket Network (POKT) Price Down 5.7% Over Last Week

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Pocket Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular exchanges. Pocket Network has a market cap of $50.75 million and $1.11 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official website for Pocket Network is www.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Pocket Network Token Trading

