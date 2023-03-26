PlayDapp (PLA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.48 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $122.73 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000799 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 548,992,304 tokens. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

