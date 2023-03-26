PlatinX (PTX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,415.00

PlatinX (PTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, PlatinX has traded 536.9% higher against the dollar. PlatinX has a total market cap of $188.35 million and approximately $4,415.00 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinX token can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000241 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000299 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.00332214 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,230.25 or 0.25985350 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00010149 BTC.

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinX

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

