Permit Capital LLC Buys 134 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Permit Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Netflix comprises approximately 0.1% of Permit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Permit Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded up $8.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,004,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,354,383. The company has a market capitalization of $146.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $396.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.69.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFLX. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Netflix from $305.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

