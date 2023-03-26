Pendal Group Ltd Sells 1,808,410 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,507,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,808,410 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.1% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $126,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 2,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 1.9 %

TSM opened at $92.79 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $481.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 44.81%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products, information applications, wired and wireless communications systems products, and automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.