Pendal Group Ltd Buys 691,261 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,446,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,261 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd owned 1.82% of Perrigo worth $83,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Perrigo by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,328,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,968,000 after purchasing an additional 215,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 11.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,731,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,386,000 after acquiring an additional 583,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after acquiring an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 3.7% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,734,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,171,000 after acquiring an additional 132,865 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Perrigo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Perrigo in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Perrigo stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.273 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

In related news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at $604,195.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP James E. Dillard III sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $321,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,141. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $190,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,195.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,223 shares of company stock worth $619,867 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

