Pembroke Management LTD Sells 92,385 Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Pembroke Management LTD lowered its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,385 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 1.62% of International Money Express worth $14,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,640,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after buying an additional 89,670 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,583,000 after purchasing an additional 152,090 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the third quarter worth $34,630,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 21.0% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 996,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,701,000 after purchasing an additional 172,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Money Express by 21.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 710,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,195,000 after purchasing an additional 127,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get International Money Express alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on IMXI shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

International Money Express Stock Up 0.2 %

International Money Express Profile

IMXI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.92. 270,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,722. The stock has a market cap of $908.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.46. International Money Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $28.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.