Oxen Price Hits $0.13 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000449 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. Oxen has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and $368,099.37 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28,072.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.88 or 0.00334416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00012338 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.12 or 0.00577506 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00072731 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00445888 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,436,998 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

