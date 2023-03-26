Oxen (OXEN) Trading Down 5.1% Over Last 7 Days

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. Oxen has a market cap of $7.72 million and approximately $321,831.37 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000444 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,822.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.95 or 0.00334078 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00012378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.41 or 0.00583747 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00072428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.92 or 0.00449005 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003586 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,433,480 coins. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

