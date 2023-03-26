Oxen (OXEN) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Oxen (OXEN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $7.55 million and $224,724.23 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000438 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,631.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $92.49 or 0.00334816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012137 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.00589966 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00073186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00455130 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,428,649 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

