Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $55.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ovintiv from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ovintiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.44.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $33.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.79.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.04%.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.