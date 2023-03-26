OPAL Fuels (OPAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. OPAL Fuels has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $12.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Insider Activity at OPAL Fuels

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

In related news, major shareholder Ctc Holdings Ii L.P. Arclight sold 9,045 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $62,953.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,439,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,699,177.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 563,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

