OPAL Fuels (OPAL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.
OPAL Fuels Stock Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ:OPAL opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day moving average of $7.92. OPAL Fuels has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $12.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OPAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPAL Fuels
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPAL. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,297,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.
About OPAL Fuels
OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.
