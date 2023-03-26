NXM Hits Market Capitalization of $365.49 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. NXM has a total market cap of $365.49 million and $92,537.56 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NXM has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be bought for $55.43 or 0.00199142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00025416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00030186 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00018350 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,828.24 or 0.99983216 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 55.02073174 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $91,870.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.