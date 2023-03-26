NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of NVIDIA from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $257.82.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5 %

NVDA stock opened at $267.79 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.39.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total value of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,723,635.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,773 shares of company stock valued at $41,275,700 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Birch Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,410 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,622 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 13,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

