NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $155.00 at UBS Group

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.07.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.22 and a 52-week high of $139.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.12 and a 200-day moving average of $110.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.69.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

See Also

