NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Lowered to $142.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NKE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays raised shares of NIKE from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $135.07.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $120.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $139.86.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $13,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in NIKE by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

