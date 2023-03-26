NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $75.69 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.58.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

