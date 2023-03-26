NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NEO. Benchmark raised NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Cowen raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

NeoGenomics Stock Performance

Shares of NEO opened at $16.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $19.51. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NeoGenomics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $1,786,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth about $477,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in NeoGenomics by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in NeoGenomics by 76.3% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,139,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 926,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

