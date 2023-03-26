Nebulas (NAS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $72,842.75

Nebulas (NAS) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Nebulas has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges. Nebulas has a total market cap of $1.75 million and approximately $72,842.75 worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nebulas alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00330968 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,203.76 or 0.25888055 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00009639 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 79,955,689 coins and its circulating supply is 64,443,886 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is https://reddit.com/r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nebulas

According to CryptoCompare, “Nebulas is Autonomous Metanet with focus on on-chain data, interactions, and collaboration. A value-based blockchain operating system and search engine. It features Nebulas Rank, which measures value by considering liquidity and propagation of the address, Nebulas Force (NF), which supports upgrading core protocols and smart contracts on the chains, and Developer Incentive Protocol (DIP), designed to build the blockchain ecosystem in a better way.NAS is the native (utility) coin of Nebulas, viable for payment of transaction fees and the computing service charge.Nebulas began its journey with the Vision of “Let everyone get values from decentralized collaboration fairly.” With the continued evolution of the “Autonomous Metanet”, Nebulas is building a new Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) for complex data networks that will fully embrace community, decentralization and autonomy on a contribution measured basis. The idea behind Proof of Devotion (PoD) Mechanism is to provide a measurable value of all users based on the size of their contribution to the ecosystem which includes pledging, consensus and governance mechanisms. There are two parts:1. Consensus Mechanism: decentralize Nebulas’ blockchain nodes;2. Governance Mechaanism: decentralize community governance via the formation of a representative system and government committees.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nebulas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebulas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.