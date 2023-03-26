National Bank Financial Trims Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF) Target Price to C$2.00

Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$2.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Taiga Motors Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Taiga Motors stock opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09. Taiga Motors has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

About Taiga Motors

Taiga Motors Corporation engages in the research and development, design, production, marketing, and distribution of various electric powersport vehicles. It offers electric snowmobiles, personal watercrafts, and off-road vehicles. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in LaSalle, Canada.

