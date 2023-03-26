Moonbeam Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $228.49 million and $5.38 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moonbeam Profile

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 605,622,285 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

