Michael Julien Michaud Sells 25,870 Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 25,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total transaction of C$178,244.30.

Wesdome Gold Mines Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$7.50. 494,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,992. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.61. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$6.00 and a 52 week high of C$16.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Get Wesdome Gold Mines alerts:

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.04). Wesdome Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of C$75.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$83.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.0398997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

WDO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Pi Financial decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.40 to C$6.15 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.43.

(Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.