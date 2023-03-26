MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2 ($0.02) price target on the stock.

MGC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of MXC opened at GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.66. MGC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of £14.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.03.

Get MGC Pharmaceuticals alerts:

MGC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

MGC Pharmaceuticals Limited, a bio-pharma company, develops and supplies phytomedicines in worldwide. The company produces and supplies medicinal cannabis products; and non-cannabis phytomedicines. Its principal product candidates include CimetrA, which is in phase III clinical trial for the symptomatic treatment of early COVID-19; CannEpil, a phase IIb cannabis-based therapy for drug-resistant Epilepsy; and CogniCann that is in phase II clinical trial for the symptomatic relief of Dementia.

Receive News & Ratings for MGC Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGC Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.