MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their speculative buy rating on shares of MGC Pharmaceuticals (LON:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2 ($0.02) price target on the stock.
MGC Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of MXC opened at GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.66. MGC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 0.40 ($0.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.60 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of £14.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.03.
MGC Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
