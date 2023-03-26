Metahero Price Down 10.4% This Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $23.07 million and $527,203.14 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.95 or 0.01187118 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000103 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000377 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.71 or 0.01514034 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00019268 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

