Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Meridian Price Performance

Meridian stock opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. Meridian has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $26.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 million. Meridian had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 16.73%. Equities analysts predict that Meridian will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meridian Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meridian

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Meridian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meridian by 26.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after purchasing an additional 27,050 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Meridian by 26.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 25,466 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meridian during the first quarter valued at $550,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Meridian during the fourth quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Meridian during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meridian

(Get Rating)

Meridian Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Meridian Wealth, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment consists of commercial and retail banking. The Meridian Wealth segment offers wealth management services and products.

Recommended Stories

