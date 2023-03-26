Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VAC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $126.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $57,540,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,842,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,283,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,208,000 after buying an additional 132,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after buying an additional 96,027 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 268,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,175,000 after buying an additional 93,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

