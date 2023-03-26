Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Upgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

MKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 155 ($1.90) price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 160 ($1.96) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 157.57 ($1.94).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

Marks and Spencer Group Stock Performance

LON MKS opened at GBX 152.50 ($1.87) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 153.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 129.29. Marks and Spencer Group has a twelve month low of GBX 91.56 ($1.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 168.70 ($2.07). The company has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 897.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.67.

About Marks and Spencer Group

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.