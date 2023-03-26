Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives $12.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARAGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MARA shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Marathon Digital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th.

In other news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,081.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth $163,000. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MARA opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $912.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 5.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.10. Marathon Digital has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

