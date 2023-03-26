Magontec Limited (MGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 29th

Magontec Limited (ASX:MGL – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Friday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Magontec Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Insider Activity at Magontec

In other news, insider Nicholas Andrews 666,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Magontec

Magontec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of generic and specialist alloys in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes magnesium and titanium cathodic corrosion protection (CCP) products, such as HyTonic anodes, Correx impressed current systems, CorroScout measuring systems, and S-Patron intelligent measuring and control systems for use in water storage vessels.

