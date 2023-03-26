Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

MGNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Magnite to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.13.

Magnite Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Magnite has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $14.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.00 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. Analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Magnite by 391.9% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

