MagnetGold (MTG) Price Hits $0.35

MagnetGold (MTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One MagnetGold token can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MagnetGold has a market cap of $96.03 million and approximately $11,008.09 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MagnetGold Token Profile

MagnetGold was first traded on August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,606,905 tokens. MagnetGold’s official website is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MagnetGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

