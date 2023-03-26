LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) and LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Critical Comparison

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Rating) and LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

LanzaTech Global has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LyondellBasell Industries has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LanzaTech Global and LyondellBasell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LanzaTech Global N/A N/A N/A LyondellBasell Industries 7.71% 32.96% 11.11%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LanzaTech Global N/A N/A $50,000.00 N/A N/A LyondellBasell Industries $50.45 billion 0.56 $3.89 billion $11.80 7.34

This table compares LanzaTech Global and LyondellBasell Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than LanzaTech Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for LanzaTech Global and LyondellBasell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LanzaTech Global 0 0 0 0 N/A LyondellBasell Industries 3 8 6 0 2.18

LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus price target of $98.95, suggesting a potential upside of 14.30%. Given LyondellBasell Industries’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LyondellBasell Industries is more favorable than LanzaTech Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.3% of LanzaTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats LanzaTech Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LanzaTech Global

LanzaTech Global Inc. converts waste carbon into materials such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, packaging and other products which people use in their daily lives. LanzaTech Global Inc., formerly known AMCI Acquisition Corp. II, is based in CHICAGO.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. The Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas segment produces and markets olefins and co-products, polyethylene and polypropylene. The Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International segment also offers olefins and polyolefins. The Intermediates and Derivatives segment includes propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals. The Advanced Polymer Solutions segment produces and markets compounding and solutions, such as polypropylene compounds, engineered plastics, masterbatches, colors and powders, engineered composites, and advanced polymers. The Refining segment refines heavy, high-sulfur crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources. The Technology segment develops chemical and polyolefin process technologies and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts. The company was founded in December 2007.

