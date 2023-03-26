L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives $377.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $377.00.

Several analysts recently commented on LRLCY shares. AlphaValue raised L’Oréal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup raised L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered L’Oréal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered L’Oréal from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.

L’Oréal Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of LRLCY opened at $86.11 on Friday. L’Oréal has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $86.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.88 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53.

L’Oréal Company Profile

L’Oréal SA engages in the manufacture and sale of beauty and hair products. It operates through the following segments: Skincare and Sun Protection, Makeup, Haircare, Hair Coloring, Fragrances, and Others. The Others segment includes hygiene products as well as sales by American professional distributors with non-Group brands.

