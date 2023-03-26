London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on London Stock Exchange Group from £105 ($128.95) to £102 ($125.26) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, London Stock Exchange Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,408 ($115.53).

LSEG opened at GBX 7,756 ($95.25) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.68. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 6,710 ($82.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,612 ($105.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 7,504.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 7,584.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,312.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.36.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 4,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,505 ($92.17), for a total value of £340,651.95 ($418,337.16). 21.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

