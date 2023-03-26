Liz Airey Sells 40,000 Shares of abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSC) Stock

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc (LON:AUSC – Get Rating) insider Liz Airey sold 40,000 shares of abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.21), for a total value of £169,600 ($208,277.05).

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

AUSC stock opened at GBX 417 ($5.12) on Friday. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 389.73 ($4.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 610 ($7.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market cap of £375.68 million, a PE ratio of -136.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 452.47.

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust’s payout ratio is currently -261.44%.

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust Company Profile

abrdn UK Smaller Companies Growth Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Standard Life Investments Limited. The fund is managed by Standard Life Investments (Corporate Funds) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

