Linear (LINA) Price Up 0.2% Over Last 7 Days

Linear (LINA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 25th. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $98.46 million and approximately $4.49 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can currently be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Linear Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

