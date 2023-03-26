Lido DAO (LDO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $87.29 Million

Lido DAO (LDO) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 26th. Lido DAO has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and $87.29 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for about $2.20 or 0.00007912 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000240 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000298 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00330901 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,208.83 or 0.25882755 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00010107 BTC.

About Lido DAO

Lido DAO launched on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 859,857,963 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido DAO offers a liquid staking solution for Ethereum 2.0, enabling users to earn staking rewards on their ETH holdings without locking them up or running their own validator node. Users deposit ETH and receive stETH in return, which can be freely traded and used in other DeFi protocols. Lido DAO is governed by its community of stakeholders who can propose and vote on protocol changes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

