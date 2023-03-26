LGT Capital Partners LTD. Trims Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 360,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,200 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.05% of Blackstone worth $26,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $913,628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,211 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,260,000 after acquiring an additional 878,676 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3,214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 730,405 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,497,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,560,000 after acquiring an additional 729,972 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,367,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,526,000 after acquiring an additional 660,166 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $83.94 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $132.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.12. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 153.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $4,014,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,130,001.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 99,889,464 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $1,198,673,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 40,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $4,014,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,130,001.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,532,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,902,967 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

