Laser Photonics Co.’s (NASDAQ:LASE) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 29th

Laser Photonics’ (NASDAQ:LASE – Get Rating) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 29th. Laser Photonics had issued 3,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $15,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the end of Laser Photonics’ lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Laser Photonics stock opened at $5.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91. Laser Photonics has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $7.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASE. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Laser Photonics during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Laser Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Laser Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Laser Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Laser Photonics Corporation provides integrated laser-blasting solutions for corrosion control, rust removal, de-coating, pre-welding, post-welding, laser cleaning, and surface conditioning in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. It offers laser cleaning systems, such as CleanTech Titan FX for cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning; CleanTech Titan Express, a high-power fiber laser for cleaning and surface conditioning; CleanTech MegaCenter, an industrial-grade laser parts cleaning, rust removal, and surface conditioning system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-50CTH and CleanTech Handheld LPC-100CTH, an air-cooled pulsed laser systems; CleanTech Handheld LPC-200CTH, a manual handheld laser surface cleaning model; CleanTech Handheld LPC-300CTH, a water-cooled laser system; CleanTech Handheld LPC-1000CTH, a laser cleaning tool; CleanTech Handheld 2000-CTH Jobsite for industrial cleaning, rust and paint removal, and surface preparation; CleanTech Handheld NCX, a portable laser surface cleaning and conditioning system; CleanTech Robot, a robotic laser cleaning system, CleanTech Laser Blaster Cabinet, a laser cleaning machine; and CleanTech EZ- Rider, a laser cleaning tool.

