Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,393 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,794 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
ORCL stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $91.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.91.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.
Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.
