Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 72,451 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 409,316 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72,451 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 1.6% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $81,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 70.6% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $189.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.99. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The company had revenue of $22.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Further Reading

