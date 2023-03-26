Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Korea Electric Power has a 1 year low of $5.76 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Korea Electric Power by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 88,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 187,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,660,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 39,326 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares during the period. 1.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

