Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $65.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX stock opened at $55.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.17. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,283 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

